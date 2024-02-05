TRANSFER HABERİ - Beşiktaş Joe Worrall'ı kadrosuna kattı!

Premier Lig ekibi Nottingham Forest, stoper oyuncusu Joe Worrall'ın sezon sonuna kadar satın alma opsiyonuyla Beşiktaş'a kiralandığını açıkladı.
27 yaşındaki stoper oyuncusu bu sezon Nottingham Forest formasıyla 8 maçta görev aldı.
İngiliz defans oyuncusunun piyasa değeri ise 12 milyon Euro olarak gösteriliyor.
We can confirm that Joe Worrall has completed a loan move to @Besiktas. The Turkish side have the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season. Good luck, Joe 🤝— Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) February 5, 2024
İŞTE BEŞİKTAŞ'IN TRANSFER PAYLAŞIMI
Englishman In Dolmabahçe. ☂
Welcome to Beşiktaş 𝑱𝒐𝒆 𝑾𝒐𝒓𝒓𝒂𝒍𝒍 🦅 pic.twitter.com/u5rXsc0PG4
— Beşiktaş JK (@Besiktas) February 5, 2024
JOE WORRALL KİMDİR?
Joe Worrall, 10 Ocak 1997 tarihinde dünyaya gelmiştir. 193 cm boyunda ve 64 kilo olan Joe Worrall, Sağ ayağını kullanmaktadır.
İngiliz stoper kariyerinde Dagenham & Redbridge, Rangers ve Nottingham Forest formalarını giymiştir.