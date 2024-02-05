Haberler Beşiktaş TRANSFER HABERİ - Beşiktaş Joe Worrall'ı kadrosuna kattı!

Son dakika haberi: Ara transfer çalışmalarını sürdüren Beşiktaş, Nottingham Forest forması giyen Joe Worrall'ı sezon sonuna kadar satın alma opsiyonuyla kiraladı.

Giriş Tarihi: 05 Şubat 2024 Pazartesi 20:51 Güncelleme Tarihi: 05 Şubat 2024 Pazartesi 21:06
Premier Lig ekibi Nottingham Forest, stoper oyuncusu Joe Worrall'ın sezon sonuna kadar satın alma opsiyonuyla Beşiktaş'a kiralandığını açıkladı.

27 yaşındaki stoper oyuncusu bu sezon Nottingham Forest formasıyla 8 maçta görev aldı.

İngiliz defans oyuncusunun piyasa değeri ise 12 milyon Euro olarak gösteriliyor.

İŞTE BEŞİKTAŞ'IN TRANSFER PAYLAŞIMI

JOE WORRALL KİMDİR?

Joe Worrall, 10 Ocak 1997 tarihinde dünyaya gelmiştir. 193 cm boyunda ve 64 kilo olan Joe Worrall, Sağ ayağını kullanmaktadır.

İngiliz stoper kariyerinde Dagenham & Redbridge, Rangers ve Nottingham Forest formalarını giymiştir.

