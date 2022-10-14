Trabzonspor hammer Monaco 4-0 in Europa League

Turkish football club Trabzonspor thrashed their French opponents Monaco 4-0 in a UEFA Europa League match Thursday to climb to second position in Group H.

Visiting team Monaco's French defender Malang Sarr scored an own goal in the 44th minute at Trabzon's Senol Gunes Spor Kompleksi.

Brazilian defender Vitor Hugo's header in the early minutes of the second half gave a 2-0 lead to Trabzonspor.

Trabzonspor made it 3-0 after their North Macedonian midfielder Enis Bardhi scored a free-kick goal, firing under the Monaco wall in the 57th minute.

The Turkish team's Egyptian forward Trezeguet, who was subbed in the second half, scored in the area in the 69th minute to make the result 4-0 for Trabzonspor.

After the fourth matches, Group H is led by Ferencvaros, as the Hungarian club bagged nine points.

Trabzonspor and Monaco have six points.

Crvena zvezda of Serbia have three points.

In the next fixture, Trabzonspor will visit Crvena zvezda in Belgrade on Oct. 27.

On the same day, Ferencvaros will face Monaco in Budapest.

The Europa League group stage will end after the sixth matches.

The winners in each group from A-H will advance to the Europa League Round of 16.

The runners-up will play a knockout round playoff with eight third-placed clubs in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The draw features 16 teams in the playoffs, which will be played before the last 16.

Eight third-placed teams in the Europa League group stage will make their way to the third-tier UEFA Europa Conference League's playoffs.

Real Sociedad through

Spain's Real Sociedad reserved their place in the Europa League's knockout stage, beating Moldovan club Sheriff 3-0 at home.

Alexander Sorloth, Diego Rico and Roberto Navarro were the scorers at Reale Arena in San Sebastian.

Real Sociedad won all four of their matches to lead Group E with 12 points.

Second-place Manchester United barely beat Omonoia 1-0 at Manchester's Old Trafford stadium.

Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay scored the winning goal in the 93rd minute.

Manchester United have nine points, but the English team are eying their next match to clinch a spot in the Europa League knockout phase.

Sheriff have three points, and underdogs Omonoia from the Greek Cypriot Administration have zero points.

Real Sociedad will visit Omonoia on Oct. 27. Meanwhile, Manchester United will take on Sheriff at Old Trafford.

Thursday's results:

Feyenoord - Midtjylland: 2-2

Bodo/Glimt - Arsenal: 0-1

Dynamo Kyiv - Rennes: 0-1

AEK Larnaca - Fenerbahce: 1-2

Real Betis - Roma: 1-1

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise - Braga: 3-3

Nantes - Freiburg: 0-4

Qarabag - Olympiacos: 0-0

Lazio - Sturm Graz: 2-2

Manchester United - Omonoia: 1-0

Real Sociedad - Sheriff: 3-0

PSV Eindhoven - Zurich: 5-0

Ludogorets - HJK: 2-0

Union Berlin - Malmo: 1-0

Trabzonspor - Monaco: 4-0

Ferencvaros - Crvena zvezda: 2-1