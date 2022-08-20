Ajax sign Turkish defender Ahmetcan Kaplan

Ajax have signed Turkish central defender Ahmetcan Kaplan from Trabzonspor, the Dutch football powerhouse said on Friday.

In a statement, Ajax said that they agreed with 19-year-old Kaplan and Trabzonspor on the player's permanent move to the Amsterdam club.

Ajax added that the deal will keep him at the Johan Cruijff ArenA until June 30, 2027.

Meanwhile, Trabzonspor said on Borsa Istanbul that Ajax will pay €9.5 million ($9.56 million) transfer fee.

A pure Trabzonspor product, Kaplan was promoted to the Turkish club's senior team in 2020.

He helped Trabzonspor win the Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig title last season.

Kaplan played 18 matches at Trabzonspor.

He is also playing for Türkiye's U21 team.