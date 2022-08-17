Haberler Trabzonspor Trabzonspor lose to Copenhagen but still hopeful for return match

Trabzonspor lose to Copenhagen but still hopeful for return match

Trabzonspor were beaten 2-1 by Danish club Copenhagen in a UEFA Champions League playoff match Tuesday, but the Turkish football team returned home with hope.

Trabzonspor Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 17 Ağustos 2022 Çarşamba 10:11
Trabzonspor lose to Copenhagen but still hopeful for return match

Trabzonspor were beaten 2-1 by Danish club Copenhagen in a UEFA Champions League playoff match Tuesday, but the Turkish football team returned home with hope.

Home team Copenhagen's Swedish midfielder Viktor Claesson scored the opener in the ninth minute at Parken Stadium.

Danish midfielder Lukas Lerager put the ball into Trabzonspor's net in the far post in the 48th minute to give his team a 2-0 lead.

Trabzonspor's Greek midfielder Anastasios Bakasetas fired outside the box, but the ball was deflected by a Copenhagen player and misjudged by the goalkeeper before going inside.

Bakasetas' strike in the 79th minute made the final result 2-1.

Trabzonspor lost in Denmark but kept their hopes alive for the next match in Türkiye.

Copenhagen, who held on for a narrow victory, will visit Trabzonspor at Senol Gunes Spor Kompleksi in the playoffs' second leg on Aug. 24.

The winning club of this tie will advance to the Champions League group stage, which will start on Sept. 6.

Tuesday's results:

Copenhagen (Denmark) - Trabzonspor (Türkiye): 2-1

Rangers (Scotland) - PSV Eindhoven (The Netherlands): 2-2

Bodo/Glimt (Norway) - Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia): 1-0

Wednesday's fixtures:

Qarabag (Azerbaijan) - Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic)

Maccabi Haifa (Israel) - Crvena zvezda (Serbia)

Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) - Benfica (Portugal)


DİĞER
Sibel Can'ın küçük oğlu Emir delikanlı oldu gecelerde ortaya çıktı! Emir Aksüt yakışıklılığı ile dikkat çekti!
Çöp evde bulunan Cem Muhammet olayında yeni gelişme: MEB'den 2 öğretmene inceleme
Yıldız ismi sildi! Transfer sayısı 4'e çıktı
Aslan'a Jamaikalı golcü!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Bakasetas: Bizim adımıza iyi bir maç oldu
Serdar Dursun için flaş gelişme! Beşiktaş Galatasaray ve Trabzonspor...
ÜCRETLİ ÖĞRETMENLİK BAŞVURU TARİHLERİ 2022! Ücretli öğretmenlik başvuruları başladı mı, ne zaman bitiyor? Başvuru şartları ve maaşları
💥ÇILGIN SAYISAL LOTO ÇEKİLDİ Mİ? 17 Ağustos Çarşamba 2022 Sayısal Loto sonuçları - Çılgın Sayısal Loto sorgulama ekranı
BARAJ DOLULUK ORANLARI İSTANBUL 2022 - 17 Ağustos Çarşamba barajlardaki doluluk oranı ne kadar oldu?
5
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
"Türkiye'den teklif aldım ama..." "Türkiye'den teklif aldım ama..." 10:46
İşte G.Saray'ın yeni golcüsü! İşte G.Saray'ın yeni golcüsü! 10:46
Maccabi Haifa - Kızılyıldız maçı saat kaçta? Maccabi Haifa - Kızılyıldız maçı saat kaçta? 10:26
Sivasspor'un Malmö maçı kadrosu açıklandı Sivasspor'un Malmö maçı kadrosu açıklandı 10:18
Dinamo Kiev - Benfica maçı saat kaçta? Dinamo Kiev - Benfica maçı saat kaçta? 10:04
Karabağ - Viktoria Plzen maçı saat kaçta? Karabağ - Viktoria Plzen maçı saat kaçta? 09:55
Daha Eski
Bu işin Trabzon'u var! Bu işin Trabzon'u var! 00:58
Naci Ünüvar Trabzon’a Naci Ünüvar Trabzon’a 00:59
Bartra için 8 milyon euro istediler! Bartra için 8 milyon euro istediler! 01:00
Daha bitmedi Daha bitmedi 01:01
Ahmetcan imzalıyor Ahmetcan imzalıyor 01:02
Bu bir testti Bu bir testti 01:02