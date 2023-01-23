Haberler Other Djokovic downs de Minaur to storm into Australian Open quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic powered into the quarterfinals of the Australian Open with a straight-set win over Alex de Minaur on Monday.

Djokovic downs de Minaur to storm into Australian Open quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic powered into the quarterfinals of the Australian Open with a straight-set win over Alex de Minaur on Monday.

The Serbian star made light work of the Australian 24th seed, wrapping up a 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 victory at the Rod Laver Arena in just over two hours.

"I cannot say I'm sorry you haven't watched a longer match," Djokovic joked after the match.

"I really wanted to win in straight sets. Obviously, you never know what's going to happen on the court. You have to deal with a lot of things on and off the court."

Djokovic, who is chasing a record-extending 10th Australian Open title, will face Russian Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals.

Rublev, seeded fifth, edged Danish teenager Holger Rune in a marathon five-set thriller.

The 25-year-old saved two match points as he eventually won 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (11-9) after three hours and 37 minutes.

"I never in my life was able to win matches like this," Rublev said in a post-match interview.

"This is the first ever time that I won something like this … so it's something I will remember for sure all my life."

Another quarterfinal clash set up on Monday will be an all-American affair between 20-year-old Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul, who is ranked 35th in the world.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN MEN'S SINGLES QUARTERFINALS:

Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jiri Lehecka

Andrey Rublev vs Novak Djokovic

Ben Shelton vs Tommy Paul



