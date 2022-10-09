Haberler Other Red Bull's Verstappen wins second Formula One title

Red Bull's Verstappen wins second Formula One title

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his second Formula One world championship amid scenes of confusion on Sunday after closest rival Charles Leclerc was handed a five-second post-race penalty.

Other Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 09 Ekim 2022 Pazar 11:44
Red Bull's Verstappen wins second Formula One title

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his second Formula One world championship amid scenes of confusion on Sunday after closest rival Charles Leclerc was handed a five-second post-race penalty.

The Dutch driver won the race at Suzuka, with Ferrari's Leclerc demoted from second to third behind Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

The governing FIA said full points had been awarded for the rain-hit and shortened race.

DİĞER
Son dakika Galatasaray haberi: Erman Toroğlu olayın perde arkasını açıkladı! "Abdurrahim Albayrak beni aradı..."
Hakan Peker'den engel yiyen saplantılı hayran çılgına döndü! “Sapık, dengesiz, vertigo hastası” demişti 14 yıla kadar hapsi isteniyor
Ismael'e şok eleştiri! "Bu hocayla olmaz"
İngiliz devi onun için geliyor!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Türkiye beat Poland to win Pool B
Türkiye book spot in Phase 2 in FIVB Women's World Championship
TOKİ ARSA VE İŞ YERİ BAŞVURU EKRANI
KPSS Ön Lisans sınavında kaç net kaç puan?
KPSS Ön Lisans 2022 soru ve cevapları PDF indir
4
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
F.Bahçe o kurala uyuyor! Okan Buruk isyan etmişti... F.Bahçe o kurala uyuyor! Okan Buruk isyan etmişti... 12:19
F.Bahçe - Karagümrük maçı saat kaçta? F.Bahçe - Karagümrük maçı saat kaçta? 11:57
Japonya GP'sinde skandal! Pilotlar ateş püskürdü Japonya GP'sinde skandal! Pilotlar ateş püskürdü 11:55
Göztepe'ye Emre Çolak'tan sevindiren haber! Göztepe'ye Emre Çolak'tan sevindiren haber! 11:55
Başakşehir 3 eksikle Sivasspor'u ağırlayacak Başakşehir 3 eksikle Sivasspor'u ağırlayacak 11:40
Denizlispor - Pendikspor maçı saat kaçta? Denizlispor - Pendikspor maçı saat kaçta? 11:33
Daha Eski
F1'de şampiyon belli oldu! F1'de şampiyon belli oldu! 11:25
Ismael'e şok eleştiri! "Bu hocayla olmaz" Ismael'e şok eleştiri! "Bu hocayla olmaz" 11:21
Yeni Malatyaspor - BB Erzurumspor maçı saat kaçta? Yeni Malatyaspor - BB Erzurumspor maçı saat kaçta? 11:21
Türkiye - Angola Ampute final maçı canlı izle Türkiye - Angola Ampute final maçı canlı izle 11:17
Başkan taraftara kızdı! "5 yedik oğlum?" Başkan taraftara kızdı! "5 yedik oğlum?" 11:05
Tuzlaspor - Altınordu maçı saat kaçta? Tuzlaspor - Altınordu maçı saat kaçta? 11:05