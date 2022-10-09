Red Bull's Verstappen wins second Formula One title

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his second Formula One world championship amid scenes of confusion on Sunday after closest rival Charles Leclerc was handed a five-second post-race penalty.
The Dutch driver won the race at Suzuka, with Ferrari's Leclerc demoted from second to third behind Red Bull's Sergio Perez.
The governing FIA said full points had been awarded for the rain-hit and shortened race.
Turning it right up to the max 🔊— Formula 1 (@F1) October 9, 2022
Congratulations @Max33Verstappen on taking it to another level this season 🙌 Time to get the party started! 🥳#2TheMax #F1 pic.twitter.com/Hv3cRUQRQ0