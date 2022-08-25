Turkish prodigy on way to becoming youngest chess grandmaster

Turkish prodigy Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus is on his way to being the youngest chess grandmaster in history.

Erdogmus, 11, raised his International Federation of Chess (FIDE) rating to 2,456 points in August, meaning he needs less than 50 points to qualify for the status.

There are four master titles given by the FIDE: Grandmaster (GM), International Master (IM), FIDE Master (FM) and Candidate Master (CM).

Erdogmus, who has already achieved FIDE Master, is expected to soon be catapulted to IM status, as he has more than 2,400 points in 27 or more matches that is required for the status.

If he passes the 2,500-mark, he will have the required rating to get the GM title, apart from other regulations set by FIDE.

If Erdogmus achieves the top-tier title in time, he will surpass Abhimanyu Mishra from the US as the youngest person to attain GM status. Mishra was 12 years, 4 months and 25 days when he achieved that status.

Erdogmus was ranked no.1 in the world in World Age 10 Chess Rankings in August 2021.