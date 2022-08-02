Haberler Other Former F1 champion Fernando Alonso to join Aston Martin in 2023

Former F1 champion Fernando Alonso to join Aston Martin in 2023

F1 team Aston Martin on Monday confirmed former champion Fernando Alonso will join its ranks in 2023.

Other Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 02 Ağustos 2022 Salı 10:40
Former F1 champion Fernando Alonso to join Aston Martin in 2023

F1 team Aston Martin on Monday confirmed former champion Fernando Alonso will join its ranks in 2023.

The Spaniard, who races for Alpine this season, signed a multi-year contract with the English team.

"The whole company is very excited to bring Fernando's incredible experience and brilliant pace and racecraft to the team," a statement said.

Alonso said: "This Aston Martin team is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win, and it is therefore one of the most exciting teams in Formula One today."

"I still have the hunger and ambition to fight to be at the front, and I want to be part of an organization that is committed to learn, develop, and succeed," the 41-year-old added.

The veteran racer, who has 32 Grand Prix wins and 98 podiums, won two F1 World Championships with Renault in 2005 and 2006.


DİĞER
Son dakika haberi: Ronaldo'ya tepkiler devam ediyor! İngiliz basınından ayrılık iddiası...
Azra Akın Bodrum tatilinde ortalığı salladı! Denizde eşi ve oğlu ile eğlendiği anları görenler: "Hem güzel hem mütevazı"
Kanarya'da büyük temizlik! 22 yabancı sonrası...
G.Saray transferi KAP'a bildirdi!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Jasper Philipsen 'finally' gets his Tour de France stage win
Djokovic beats Kyrgios to win 7th Wimbledon title
Altın ne kadar oldu? Euro, dolar, sterlin kaç TL?
Temmuz ayı enflasyon oranı ne zaman, saat kaçta açıklanacak?
KYK konaklama başvurusu nasıl yapılır?
3
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Ahmet Ağaoğlu: Her zaman beraber hareket edeceğiz Ahmet Ağaoğlu: Her zaman beraber hareket edeceğiz 11:48
Benfica - Midtjylland maçı saat kaçta? Benfica - Midtjylland maçı saat kaçta? 11:35
Süper Lig'de maçlar 19 statta yapılacak Süper Lig'de maçlar 19 statta yapılacak 11:33
Ağaoğlu'dan kuruluş yıl dönümü mesajı Ağaoğlu'dan kuruluş yıl dönümü mesajı 11:23
O yönetici açıkladı! "Jesus'u reddettik çünkü..." O yönetici açıkladı! "Jesus'u reddettik çünkü..." 11:19
Trabzonspor'da 'kuruluş' coşkusu! Trabzonspor'da 'kuruluş' coşkusu! 11:15
Daha Eski
Antalyaspor G.Saray maçına hazırlanıyor! Antalyaspor G.Saray maçına hazırlanıyor! 11:09
Süper Lig'de şampiyonluk oranları belli oldu Süper Lig'de şampiyonluk oranları belli oldu 11:06
G.Saray transferi KAP'a bildirdi! G.Saray transferi KAP'a bildirdi! 11:03
Saint Gilloise - Rangers maçı saat kaçta? Saint Gilloise - Rangers maçı saat kaçta? 10:52
Gaziantep'ten potada flaş transfer! Gaziantep'ten potada flaş transfer! 10:27
Monaco - PSV maçı saat kaçta? Monaco - PSV maçı saat kaçta? 10:17