Haberler Other VakifBank win Turkish league title in women's volleyball

VakifBank women's volleyball team won the Turkish league title for the 13th time in history, beating Fenerbahce Opet 3-0 on Thursday.

Following a flawless home victory, VakifBank won the final series 3-2 to seal the 2022 Misli.com Sultans League title.

VakifBank beat Fenerbahce Opet with the sets of 25-23, 25-20, and 25-20 in the fifth game that was played in Istanbul on Thursday.

It is their fourth consecutive Turkish league triumph as Vakifbank claimed the domestic title in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

The 2019-20 season was previously canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After Thursday's game, Vakifbank's Turkish middle blocker Zehra Gunes, 22, was named the MVP (Most Valuable Player) of the 2022 final series.



