Max Verstappen wins F1’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix

The Dutch driver finished the fifth round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship in one hour, 34 minutes and 24 seconds.

Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc came in second 3.7 seconds behind Verstappen at the Miami International Autodrome.

Ferrari's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz was third as the gap between him and Verstappen was 8.2 seconds in the 57-lap race.

Meanwhile, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes completed the race in sixth place.

Leclerc now leads the standings with 104 points, followed by Verstappen, who has collected 85 points this season.

Sergio Perez is in third position with 66 points.

Formula One will visit Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix on May 22.

Top 5 drivers

1. Charles Leclerc (Monaco): 104 points

2. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) 85

3. Sergio Perez (Mexico): 66

4. George Russell (Great Britain): 59

5. Carlos Sainz (Spain): 53

Top 5 Constructors

1. Ferrari: 157

2. Red Bull: 151

3. Mercedes: 95

4. McLaren: 46

5. Alfa Romeo: 31