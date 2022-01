International tennis champion Novak Djokovic 's visa to Australia has been cancelled "on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so," decided Immigration Minister Alex Hawke on Friday.The decision means Djokovic now faces being deported from the country, just days before he was to take to the court in the Australian Open."The [Scott] Morrison government is firmly committed to protecting Australia's borders, particularly in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic," Hawke said. Djokovic was detained and had his visa revoked on January 6 after he entered Australia without evidence of a Covid-19 vaccine exemption. A judge reinstated his visa , and ordered his release, on Monday.