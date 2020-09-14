Dominic Thiem wins men’s singles title at 2020 US Open

 BİZE ULAŞIN
won the men's singles title at the 2020 US Open in , beating Alexander Zverev in Sunday's epic final.

The Austrian player came back from a two-set deficit to defeat his German opponent 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) at Arthur Ashe Stadium, with the No. 2 seed clinching his first Grand Slam title.

The 27-year-old also became the second Austrian national to win a Grand Slam.

Thiem's compatriot Thomas Muster bagged the 1995 French Open at the Stade Roland-Garros in .

Following Sunday's victory, Thiem received the championship trophy and a check for $3 million, while runner-up Zverev returned home with $1.5 million.