Turkish athlete bags bronze medal in European Games

Turkish athlete Jak Ali Harvey won a bronze medal in the 2019 European Games held in Belarus on Sunday.

Harvey bagged the bronze medal in men's 100-meter athletics category in Minsk 2019 with a degree of 10.42 seconds.

It is the second medal of Turkey in the 2019 European Games as the first one of the day came in archery.

Turkish mixed compound team, Yesim Bostan and Evren Cagiran won bronze medal earlier Sunday.