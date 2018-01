Turkish tennis player wins 2nd in Egypt tournament

A Turkish tennis player and her partner won second place in women's doubles at a tournament in Egypt, the Turkish Tennis Federation announced on Sunday.

Turkey's Berfu Cengiz and Bosnia's Jasmina Tinjic faced New Zealanders Jade Lewis and Erin Routliff at an International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournament in Sharm el-Sheikh, said a federation statement.

Cengiz and Tinjic were defeated in the final round of the game with a score of 6-1, 5-7, and 12-10.

For placing second, they shared a $15,000 prize, the statement said.