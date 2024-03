Galatasaray took back Turkish Super Lig's top spot by beating Besiktas 1-0 in a tightly contested Sunday derby.

Besiktas midfielder Al-Musrati's own goal in the second minute brought a vital victory to the Lions at the Tupras Stadium in Istanbul. The club's Gambian defender Omar Colley was shown a red card after a VAR inspection in the 90th minute.

Galatasaray now have 75 points, while Fenerbahce are just two points behind with 73. Besiktas remain fourth with 46 points.