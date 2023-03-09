Dutch left-back Van Aanholt joins PSV Eindhoven on loan

Dutch left-back Patrick van Aanholt has temporarily moved to PSV Eindhoven from Galatasaray.

"It feels like I've been here all season. I really have found my feet here and I am happy to wear the red-and-white striped shirt next season as well," van Aanholt said after the signing ceremony on Wednesday.

The Dutch football club said in a statement that van Aanholt joined them on a six-month loan but he would also be a PSV player next season (2023/24 season).

Earnest Stewart, the club's director, said: "Patrick is a fine wing back, who provides defensive security but also operates up the wing. Moreover he adds experience to the squad, so we are delighted with the extension of the loan deal."

Throughout his career, he has made appearances for several clubs, including Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Crystal Palace.

Van Aanholt, who joined Galatasaray in 2021 scored three goals and five assists in 62 matches for the Turkish club.

The 32-year-old has 19 caps for the Netherlands national team.