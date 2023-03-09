Haberler Galatasaray Dutch left-back Van Aanholt joins PSV Eindhoven on loan

Dutch left-back Van Aanholt joins PSV Eindhoven on loan

Dutch left-back Patrick van Aanholt has temporarily moved to PSV Eindhoven from Galatasaray.

Galatasaray Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 09 Mart 2023 Perşembe 14:27
Dutch left-back Van Aanholt joins PSV Eindhoven on loan

Dutch left-back Patrick van Aanholt has temporarily moved to PSV Eindhoven from Galatasaray.

"It feels like I've been here all season. I really have found my feet here and I am happy to wear the red-and-white striped shirt next season as well," van Aanholt said after the signing ceremony on Wednesday.

The Dutch football club said in a statement that van Aanholt joined them on a six-month loan but he would also be a PSV player next season (2023/24 season).

Earnest Stewart, the club's director, said: "Patrick is a fine wing back, who provides defensive security but also operates up the wing. Moreover he adds experience to the squad, so we are delighted with the extension of the loan deal."

Throughout his career, he has made appearances for several clubs, including Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Crystal Palace.

Van Aanholt, who joined Galatasaray in 2021 scored three goals and five assists in 62 matches for the Turkish club.

The 32-year-old has 19 caps for the Netherlands national team.

DİĞER
Aile'nin Devin'i Serenay Sarıkaya'nın derin bacak dekolteli şıklığının bedeli dudak uçuklattı!
Müge Anlı 'aynı yatakta üçünüz' dedi o fotoğraf ağızları açık bıraktı! Burhan Karakuş cinayetinde yasak aşk sarmalı 'pes' dedirtti: "Amcası da DNA..."
G.Saray'a kötü haber! Sürpriz açıklama geldi
İtalyanlar resmen açıkladı! Hazard...
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Süper Lig'de şampiyonluk oranları değişti! İşte favori...
Simge'den Icardi'ye flaş cevap!
Euro, dolar, sterlin, gram, çeyrek, yarım altın kaç TL?
İstanbul barajları doluluk oranı (9 Mart 2023)
İstanbul sabah, öğlen, ikindi, akşam, yatsı namaz vakitleri 2023
2
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Sevilla - F.Bahçe maçı saat kaçta? Sevilla - F.Bahçe maçı saat kaçta? 15:12
G.Saray'dan ayrılıyor mu? Rekor rakam... G.Saray'dan ayrılıyor mu? Rekor rakam... 14:45
Barcelona Florian Wirtz ile ilgileniyor! Barcelona Florian Wirtz ile ilgileniyor! 14:36
Fiorentina - Sivasspor maçı hangi kanalda? Fiorentina - Sivasspor maçı hangi kanalda? 14:23
Beşiktaş Başakşehir maçı hazırlıklarını sürdürdü Beşiktaş Başakşehir maçı hazırlıklarını sürdürdü 14:17
Konyaspor G.Saray'a hazırlanıyor Konyaspor G.Saray'a hazırlanıyor 14:04
Daha Eski
Aslan'da Paşa mesaisi sürüyor! Aslan'da Paşa mesaisi sürüyor! 13:46
Ataman'dan Kızılyıldız taraftarlarına tepki Ataman'dan Kızılyıldız taraftarlarına tepki 13:43
Avcı'dan veda konuşması! "Şampiyonluktan sonra..." Avcı'dan veda konuşması! "Şampiyonluktan sonra..." 13:10
Ja Morant 4 maç daha yok Ja Morant 4 maç daha yok 12:48
F.Bahçe Beko Barcelona'yı ağırlıyor F.Bahçe Beko Barcelona'yı ağırlıyor 10:46
Anadolu Efes'in konuğu Maccabi Anadolu Efes'in konuğu Maccabi 10:50