Trabzonspor settle for goalless draw with Galatasaray in Turkish Super Lig

Trabzonspor settled for a goalless draw with Galatasaray in a Turkish Super Lig game on Sunday.

Galatasaray Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 29 Ağustos 2022 Pazartesi 09:10
The reigning champions could not win their second consecutive game in Super Lig as they lost 2-5 to Antalyaspor on Aug. 20.

Abdullah Avci-led Black Sea Storm could not secure a home win against the Lions in last three Super Lig matches.

Galatasaray managed to get one point from a difficult away game after beating Umraniyespor 1-0 on Aug. 19.

Galatasaray are placed sixth and Trabzonspor are just behind them, as both have seven points each with goal difference in the league standings.

