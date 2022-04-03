Galatasaray beat Fatih Karagumruk 2-0 in Turkish Super Lig

Galatasaray defeated VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk 2-0 at home on Saturday thanks to their goals in the first half of the game.

Bafetimbi Gomis scored from the penalty spot, with Ryan Babel later doubling Galatasaray's lead in the opening 12 minutes at Nef Stadium.

Fatih Karagumruk were close to score to keep their hopes alive for one point, but Fernando Muslera saved Aleksandar Pesic's penalty in minute 75 and the match ended 2-0.

Galatasaray increased their points to 41 to be in the 12th spot in the Super Lig standings, while Fatih Karagumruk are 10th with 43 points.