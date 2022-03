Ahmed Hassan scored an early opener in the eighth minute at MEDAS Konya Buyuksehir stadium.

Amar Rahmanovic doubled Konyaspor's lead in the 20th minute.

Both sides failed to score during the second half while the second-place Konyaspor ended a four-match winless run, increasing their points to 52.

Galatasaray suffered their 11th loss of the season, sitting in 12th place with 35 points.