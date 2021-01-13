Haberler Galatasaray Galatasaray qualify for quarterfinals in Turkish Cup

advanced to the Ziraat Turkish Cup quarterfinals late Tuesday, eliminating 7-6 on penalties.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the 90th minute at Yeni Malatya Stadium and the match went into extra time.

scored the opener for in the 101st minute while equalized the game with a header in the 120th minute.

With the 7-6 win in the penalty shootout, the Lions were through to the quarterfinals in the Turkish Cup.

Also, Fraport TAV Antalyaspor and moved into the last eight.

