Galatasaray qualify for quarterfinals in Turkish Cup

Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the 90th minute at Yeni Malatya Stadium and the match went into extra time.

Umut Bulut scored the opener for Yeni Malatyaspor in the 101st minute while Christian Luyindama equalized the game with a header in the 120th minute.

With the 7-6 win in the penalty shootout, the Lions were through to the quarterfinals in the Turkish Cup.

Also, Fraport TAV Antalyaspor and Demir Grup Sivasspor moved into the last eight.

Fixtures:

Wednesday:

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Gaziantep FK

Tuzlaspor - Medipol Basaksehir

Besiktas - Caykur Rizespor

Thursday:

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor

Fenerbahce - Kasimpasa