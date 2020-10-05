Haberler Galatasaray Kasimpasa hand Galatasaray their first league defeat

Kasimpasa hand their first league defeat

lost to Kasimpasa 1-0 in a Turkish Super Lig game on Sunday.

Galatasaray Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 05 Ekim 2020 Pazartesi 10:35
Kasimpasa hand Galatasaray their first league defeat

Turkish midfielder Yusuf Erdogan's goal sealed victory for Kasimpasa at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan stadium.

With the result, had this season's first defeat in the league. Kasimpasa jumped to the ninth spot with six points, while Galatasaray are in fourth place with seven.

Results

Friday

MKE Ankaragucu - Hes Kablo Kayserispor: 0-1

FK - : 1-1

Saturday

Yeni Malatyaspor - Fraport TAV : 1-0

Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor - Caykur Rizespor: 0-0

Medipol Basaksehir - Goztepe: 0-0

Fenerbahce - Fatih Karagumruk: 2-1

Sunday

Yukatel Denizlispor - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 0-0

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Atakas Hatayspor: 6-0

Besiktas - Genclerbirligi: 0-1



BİZE ULAŞIN