Kasimpasa hand Galatasaray their first league defeat

Turkish midfielder Yusuf Erdogan's goal sealed victory for Kasimpasa at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan stadium.

With the result, Galatasaray had this season's first defeat in the league. Kasimpasa jumped to the ninth spot with six points, while Galatasaray are in fourth place with seven.

Results

Friday

MKE Ankaragucu - Hes Kablo Kayserispor: 0-1

Gaziantep FK - Trabzonspor: 1-1

Saturday

Yeni Malatyaspor - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 1-0

Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor - Caykur Rizespor: 0-0

Medipol Basaksehir - Goztepe: 0-0

Fenerbahce - Fatih Karagumruk: 2-1

Sunday

Yukatel Denizlispor - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 0-0

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Atakas Hatayspor: 6-0

Besiktas - Genclerbirligi: 0-1