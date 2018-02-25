Galatasaray dominant at home, rout Bursaspor 5-0
Bafetimbi Gomis nets hat-trick; Rodrigues on form with 1 goal, 2 assists in Istanbul
Galatasaray defeated Bursaspor 5-0 at Turk Telekom Stadium on Friday evening in the Turkish Super Lig's weekend opener match.
Dominating their opponents from start to finish, the Lions found the first goal in the 11th minute with French striker Bafetimbi Gomis.
Bursaspor were left with 10 men on the field after William Trust-Ekong was shown a straight red card in the 38th minute, allowing Galatasaray to up the pressure.
Garry Rodrigues netted one in the 42nd minute to make the scoreline 3-0, and defender Serdar Aziz's goal in the 49th minute paved the way for a 5-0 rout.
Gomis eventually netted a hat-trick, raising his goal tally to 20 in 22 matches, leading the league in that category.
Galatasaray are currently in first place with 47 points, but Basaksehir have a game on their hands when they will face Genclerbirligi at home on Monday evening.
- 25 February 2018, Sunday
- Modified: 10:34
