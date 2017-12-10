Galatasaray comeback defeat Akhisarspor

A second half comeback in the Saturday evening match in Istanbul Turk Telekom Stadium saw Galatasaray defeat Akhisarspor 4-2.

Galatasaray was shocked in the 17th minute when Brazilian defender Maicon put the ball into his own net after a dangerous low-cross by Akhisarspor player Miguel Lopes.

The Istanbul club conceded another goal in the 45th minute, only two minutes after Lopes was given a red card after taking down Yasin Oztekin just outside the penalty box.

Olcan Adin saw Galatasaray Fernando Muslera was out of his box and hunted the experienced goalie with a long chip.

But the second half proved to be a fairy tale for 'CimBom', they found their first goal of the match in the 49th minute, when midfielder Fernando Reges' long-distance shot found the net.

Striker Bafetimbi Gomis did his job just two minutes after with a powerful strike deflected by Akhisarspor defenders, finding the right low side of the net.

However, Gomis was shown a red card in the 68th minute.

Galatasaray took the lead with a third goal in the 70th minute, this time Younes Belhanda found the net inside the penalty box, after defender Jason Denayer just barely managed to keep the ball inside and made a cross, Sofiane Feghouli let it pass between his legs to set up Belhanda with an easy strike.

Feghouli, in the dying minutes of the match, got on the scoresheet during a counter attack as well.

Galatasaray increased their points total to 32 and took the first spot, while Akhisarspor were left with 19.

Here are all the results so far in the league's 15th week matches:

Bursaspor - Fenerbahce: 0-1

Kasimpasa - Trabzonspor: 0-3

Yeni Malatyaspor - Goztepe: 2-3

Antalyaspor - Genclerbirligi: 1-1

Galatasaray - Akhisarspor: 4-2