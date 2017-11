Galatasaray defeat Sivas Belediyespor 5-1

Galatasaray defeated Sivas Belediyespor on Tuesday evening, 5-1, to start the Ziraat Turkish Cup journey on a positive note.

The first leg match of the fifth round in Istanbul's Turk Telekom Stadium saw Galatasaray boss Igor Tudor giving chances to players who had limited playing time in the league matches.

The bench team did not disappoint Tudor; left winger Yasin Oztekin scored two goals while right winger Sinan Gumus also performed well with a goal and three assists.

Emrah Bassan and Eren Derdiyok also added goals to Galatasaray's win, while lower-tier team Sivas Belediyespor found a goal in the 78th minute.

Ten teams were on display on Tuesday in the cup matches, here are the full results:

Kars 36 Spor - Genclerbirligi: 1-2

Besiktas - Manisaspor: 9-0

Ankara Demirspor - Akhisarspor: 0-3

Osmanlispor - Yeni Malatyaspor: 3-1

Galatasaray - Sivas Belediyespor: 5-1