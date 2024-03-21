Haberler Football In Brazil, ex-football star Robinho sentenced to 9 years for rape

In Brazil, ex-football star Robinho sentenced to 9 years for rape

Robson De Souza, popularly known as Robinho, has been sentenced to nine years in prison in his home country of Brazil after being convicted of gang rape in Italy.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 21 Mart 2024 Perşembe 16:59
Son dakika spor haberlerinden haberdar olmak için
Google News fotomac.com.tr'ye abone olun.
Abone Ol
In Brazil, ex-football star Robinho sentenced to 9 years for rape

Robson De Souza, popularly known as Robinho, has been sentenced to nine years in prison in his home country of Brazil after being convicted of gang rape in Italy.

Robinho will remain free pending a possible appeal of Wednesday's ruling.

He was one of six men found guilty of assaulting a woman in an Italian nightclub in 2013, while he was playing for AC Milan.

Robinho made appearances for top teams during his career, including Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The 40-year-old Brazilian also appeared in 100 matches for the Brazilian national team, scoring 28 goals.

DİĞER
Duyanlar inanamadı! 'Taş Kağıt Makas’ dizisinin Umut'u Ekin Koç hakkındaki gerçek şoke etti!
Başkan Erdoğan'dan AK Parti Kilis mitinginde önemli açıklamalar
F.Bahçe ve G.Saray devleri solladı!
Icardi'ye dünya devi talip oldu
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Japanese defender Tomiyasu signs new long-term contract with Arsenal
Former Turkish international footballer Ersen Martin dies at age of 44
MSÜ KAÇ SIRALAMA İLE ALIYOR 2024? MSÜ taban puanları
FAİZ KARARI SONRASI DOLARDA SON DURUM | 1 Dolar kaç TL oldu? 21 Mart Perşembe Döviz kuru
MERKEZ BANKASI FAİZİ ARTIRDI SON DAKİKA | Merkez Bankası Mart ayı faiz kararı açıklandı
1
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Beşiktaş'tan Semih tepkisi! Beşiktaş'tan Semih tepkisi! 18:11
"Türkiye maçı önemli bir prova olacak!" "Türkiye maçı önemli bir prova olacak!" 17:21
Gulacsi: Türkiye çok büyük bir güce sahip! Gulacsi: Türkiye çok büyük bir güce sahip! 17:15
A Milli Takım Macaristan'a gitti! A Milli Takım Macaristan'a gitti! 16:56
Flaş Xabi Alonso itirafı! "Bayern, Real ve Liverpool..." Flaş Xabi Alonso itirafı! "Bayern, Real ve Liverpool..." 16:54
Sekizkök'ten Ataman sözleri! "Panathinaikos'a gelmemi istedi ama..." Sekizkök'ten Ataman sözleri! "Panathinaikos'a gelmemi istedi ama..." 15:47
Daha Eski
Mehmet Büyükekşi'den Süper Kupa sözleri! Mehmet Büyükekşi'den Süper Kupa sözleri! 15:44
A Milli Takım Macaristan'a hazır! A Milli Takım Macaristan'a hazır! 12:27
Kadınlar Süper Ligi'nde program belli oldu! Kadınlar Süper Ligi'nde program belli oldu! 12:39
Bizim Çocuklar'a Polonyalı hakem! Bizim Çocuklar'a Polonyalı hakem! 12:52
Türkiye U21 - Gürcistan U21 maçı saat kaçta? Türkiye U21 - Gürcistan U21 maçı saat kaçta? 13:03
Szymanski'ye yeni talip! Bu hamle çok konuşulur Szymanski'ye yeni talip! Bu hamle çok konuşulur 13:13