Jarrod Bowen signs new seven-year deal at West Ham

West Ham United have announced Jarrod Bowen has signed a new seven-year contract at the club until summer 2030.

West Ham United have announced Jarrod Bowen has signed a new seven-year contract at the club until summer 2030.

Bowen, recalled to the England squad last week for the matches against Australia and Italy, has committed his future to the club for the long-term.

The 26-year-old winger has scored 45 goals in 166 appearances for the Hammers since joining from Hull for £18million in 2020.

"I'm so pleased to have signed a new long-term contract at West Ham," Bowen told the club website.

"Everyone knows what this club means to me, so committing my future until 2030 means so much to me and my family.

"I've loved every minute of my time here. Winning the Europa Conference League in Prague was an amazing moment, scoring the winner in the last minute will be something I'll cherish forever.

"It's left us all wanting that feeling again and again – we want to create more memories together, for our fantastic fans, and for this fantastic football club."

David Moyes showed his delight at the news after the Hammers' 2-2 draw with Newcastle at London Stadium.

"Jarrod has signed a new deal, which is great news for us here at West Ham," said the Hammers boss.

"He's done amazing since he's been here. He continues to improve.

"If you think of his own development as an individual, he started off at Hereford, moved to Hull and now in the Premier League and getting a chance to be in the England squad. I think he'll get better as well.

"His goal in Prague will live long in the memory for everyone connected to West Ham – it's given him a platform to go from strength to strength and we're really reaping the benefits, he's getting better and better.

"He's a fantastic boy and an outstanding professional – I'm sure his positive progress will continue over the course of his new contract."

