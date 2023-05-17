Marcelo Bielsa appointed new head coach of Uruguay’s national football team

The Uruguayan Football Association announced that Marcelo Bielsa was appointed the new head coach of the national team.

The Argentine manager is expected to lead the team to the 2026 FIFA World Cup that will be played in Canada, the US and Mexico, it said in a statement.

Bielsa, who coached several clubs including Lazio, Olympique Marseille, Athletic Bilbao and Leeds United, led Argentina to Olympic gold at the 2004 Athens Games.

Uruguay, which won two FIFA World Cups including the maiden trophy in 1930, is believed by many as one of the contenders for the upcoming tournament.