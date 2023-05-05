Haberler Football Napoli win their 1st Italian Serie A title since 1990

Napoli win their 1st Italian Serie A title since 1990

Napoli clinched their first Scudetto in 33 years, securing the Serie A title after a 1-1 draw with Udinese on Thursday.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 05 Mayıs 2023 Cuma 12:29
Napoli win their 1st Italian Serie A title since 1990

Napoli clinched their first Scudetto in 33 years, securing the Serie A title after a 1-1 draw with Udinese on Thursday.

Slovenian midfielder Sandi Lovric brought the lead to hosts Udinese in the 13th minute at Friuli Stadium.

Napoli's Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen leveled the score in the 52nd minute, and that became the goal to secure the 2022-23 Italian Serie A title for the club.

It also marked the club's third title win in Serie A history.

The late Argentine legend Diego Armando Maradona had inspired the Blues for their maiden championship in the 1986-87 season and their second title win in the 1989-90 season.

Napoli are currently placed at the top of the Serie A standings with 80 points, followed by Lazio with 64 points, with five more games to play in the fixtures.

Udinese are 12th in the standings with 43 points.


DİĞER
Aldatmak dizisinde Güzide ve Mualla karşı karşıya geldi!
Yeşilçam'ın Sultan'ı Türkan Şoray'dan yürek sızlatan itiraf! 'Filmlerimde hiç suni gözyaşı dökmedim' dedi açıkladı: "Baba sevgisinden mahrum yaşadım"
Jesus'un Giresun maçı planı belli oldu!
G.Saray'dan 3 transfer bombası! Erden Timur Fransa'ya uçuyor
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Dortmund director Watzke won't further fuel penalty discussion
Manchester United sign new long-term deal with Garnacho
Euro, dolar, sterlin, gram, çeyrek, yarım altın kaç TL?
SON DAKİKA ASGARİ ÜCRET ZAMMI | Hazine ve Maliye Bakanı Nureddin Nebati açıkladı!
Kurban Bayramı'nın önemi nedir, neden kurban kesilir?
3
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Bucks'ta Budenholzer ile yollar ayrıldı Bucks'ta Budenholzer ile yollar ayrıldı 13:47
Kral Kupası'nda Real Madrid - Osasuna finali Kral Kupası'nda Real Madrid - Osasuna finali 13:26
Beşiktaş, Antalyaspor maçına hazır Beşiktaş, Antalyaspor maçına hazır 13:06
F1'de heyecan Miami GP'sinde devam edecek! F1'de heyecan Miami GP'sinde devam edecek! 11:46
Başkan Çebi: G.Saray ve F.Bahçe koalisyon kurdu! Başkan Çebi: G.Saray ve F.Bahçe koalisyon kurdu! 11:35
Aslan kasayı dolduracak! Mohamed ve Morutan... Aslan kasayı dolduracak! Mohamed ve Morutan... 11:29
Daha Eski
Van den Boomen kararını verdi! Van den Boomen kararını verdi! 11:21
PSG'nin yeni sezon transfer hedefleri belli oldu! PSG'nin yeni sezon transfer hedefleri belli oldu! 10:56
G.Saray'da yönetim kesenin ağzını açtı! G.Saray'da yönetim kesenin ağzını açtı! 10:40
Serdar Saatçı'dan Beşiktaş itirafı! Serdar Saatçı'dan Beşiktaş itirafı! 10:30
G.Saray'dan 3 transfer bombası! Erden Timur Fransa'ya uçuyor G.Saray'dan 3 transfer bombası! Erden Timur Fransa'ya uçuyor 10:30
Warriors seriyi eşitledi! Warriors seriyi eşitledi! 10:28