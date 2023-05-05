Napoli win their 1st Italian Serie A title since 1990

Napoli clinched their first Scudetto in 33 years, securing the Serie A title after a 1-1 draw with Udinese on Thursday.

Slovenian midfielder Sandi Lovric brought the lead to hosts Udinese in the 13th minute at Friuli Stadium.

Napoli's Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen leveled the score in the 52nd minute, and that became the goal to secure the 2022-23 Italian Serie A title for the club.

It also marked the club's third title win in Serie A history.

The late Argentine legend Diego Armando Maradona had inspired the Blues for their maiden championship in the 1986-87 season and their second title win in the 1989-90 season.

Napoli are currently placed at the top of the Serie A standings with 80 points, followed by Lazio with 64 points, with five more games to play in the fixtures.

Udinese are 12th in the standings with 43 points.