UEFA Champions League trophy on display in Istanbul

The UEFA Champions League trophy are on display in Istanbul for the fans' visit before the metropolis will host the 2023 final in June.

Asli Onder, the marketing officer of PepsiCo Beverages which sponsors the Champions League, said Anadolu that they would put the trophy on display on Thursday and Friday so that the fans will have a chance to have their pictures taken with the sterling silver cup.

"The Champions League final will be held in Istanbul on the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye. It's been 18 years since a very exciting and memorable final was played in Istanbul," Onder said.

She said she hopes this year's final will be just as memorable and exciting as the one in 2005 and that it will be remembered for years to come.

The 2023 Champions League final has been scheduled to be played on June 10 at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium, which previously hosted the 2005 final that England's Liverpool came back against Italy's AC Milan to win the European football's top-tier club title.

The Champions League trophy, which stands 73.5 centimeters in height (29 inches) and weighs 7.5 kilograms (16.5 pounds), will remain on display for photo shoot until 1800GMT Friday on a platform in front of a shopping mall at the European side of the metropolis.

Spain's Real Madrid will face Manchester City of England, while AC Milan will take on archrivals Inter Milan in the two-legged semis.

The Champions League semifinals will kick off on May 9.

Defending champions Real Madrid are the record holders with 14 titles.