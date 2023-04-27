Manchester City grab vital 4-1 Premier League win against Arsenal

Manchester City grabbed a vital 4-1 English Premier League week 33 win against Arsenal on Wednesday.

The Citizens' Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne drew first blood in the seventh minute at Etihad Stadium.

De Bruyne assisted John Stones to make it 2-0 for the hosts before the end of the first half, in the 46th minute.

The Belgian did not slowed down in the second half as he netted another one for the Manchester side in minute 54.

Rob Holding scored the only goal for the Gunners in the 86th minute.

Norwegian star Erling Haaland scored the fourth goal for the hosts in the 95th minute, to mark the record for the most goals of any player in a 38-match Premier League season.

Arsenal still hold on to the Premier League top set with 75 points but Manchester City are just behind with 73 points, with two more games to play than their rivals.