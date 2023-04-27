Haberler Football Manchester City grab vital 4-1 Premier League win against Arsenal

Manchester City grab vital 4-1 Premier League win against Arsenal

Manchester City grabbed a vital 4-1 English Premier League week 33 win against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 27 Nisan 2023 Perşembe 12:13
Manchester City grab vital 4-1 Premier League win against Arsenal

Manchester City grabbed a vital 4-1 English Premier League week 33 win against Arsenal on Wednesday.

The Citizens' Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne drew first blood in the seventh minute at Etihad Stadium.

De Bruyne assisted John Stones to make it 2-0 for the hosts before the end of the first half, in the 46th minute.

The Belgian did not slowed down in the second half as he netted another one for the Manchester side in minute 54.

Rob Holding scored the only goal for the Gunners in the 86th minute.

Norwegian star Erling Haaland scored the fourth goal for the hosts in the 95th minute, to mark the record for the most goals of any player in a 38-match Premier League season.

Arsenal still hold on to the Premier League top set with 75 points but Manchester City are just behind with 73 points, with two more games to play than their rivals.



DİĞER
Son dakika haberi: Erling Haaland kırılması güç rekora imza attı! Manchester City, Arsenal'in umutlarına ket vurdu...
Emine Ün ve sevgilisi evleniyor mu açıkladı "İmza önemli değil... " Ayk Karakulakyan ile aşk yaşayan Emine Ün...
O liste açıklandı! Tek Türk Arda Güler
F.Bahçe'den G.Saray'a yılın transfer çalımı!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Lukaku double fires Inter to easy win at Empoli
Real Betis legend Joaquin to retire at end of season
DİYANET İŞLERİ BAŞKANLIĞI PERSONEL ALIMI
YKS BAŞVURUSU SON DAKİKA 📌
JANDARMA PERSONEL ALIMI 2023 - Jandarma 500 sözleşmeli uzman erbaş alacak!
1
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
F.Bahçe'den G.Saray'a yılın transfer çalımı! F.Bahçe'den G.Saray'a yılın transfer çalımı! 11:42
Luis Chavez’den F.Bahçe itirafı! Luis Chavez’den F.Bahçe itirafı! 11:16
O liste açıklandı! Tek Türk Arda Güler O liste açıklandı! Tek Türk Arda Güler 10:57
Yalçın'dan olay yaratacak açıklama! F.Bahçe... Yalçın'dan olay yaratacak açıklama! F.Bahçe... 11:01
NBA'de iki takım daha konferans yarı finalinde! NBA'de iki takım daha konferans yarı finalinde! 11:02
Luis Chavez’den F.Bahçe itirafı! Luis Chavez’den F.Bahçe itirafı! 11:12
Daha Eski
Derbi öncesi söz verdi! Derbi öncesi söz verdi! 09:01
Jesus'tan sürpriz hamle! Taraftarla barışmak için... Jesus'tan sürpriz hamle! Taraftarla barışmak için... 09:01
Süper Lig'de 32. hafta başlıyor! İşte maç programı Süper Lig'de 32. hafta başlıyor! İşte maç programı 09:09
Nasri Guardiola'yla tartışmasını anlattı Nasri Guardiola'yla tartışmasını anlattı 09:29
Yuvadan uçuyorlar! Transfer için çılgın bütçe Yuvadan uçuyorlar! Transfer için çılgın bütçe 09:30
Borini'den transfer açıklaması! "Gelecek sezon..." Borini'den transfer açıklaması! "Gelecek sezon..." 09:55