Haberler Football Inter's Lukaku condemns Juventus fans' racist behavior, wants league to take action

Inter's Lukaku condemns Juventus fans' racist behavior, wants league to take action

Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku on Wednesday condemned racist behavior by Juventus fans during a recent Coppa Italia (Italian Cup) semifinal game.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 06 Nisan 2023 Perşembe 14:39
Inter's Lukaku condemns Juventus fans' racist behavior, wants league to take action

Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku on Wednesday condemned racist behavior by Juventus fans during a recent Coppa Italia (Italian Cup) semifinal game.

"History repeats," Lukaku on Instagram about the incident that happened on Tuesday, adding: "It's been through it in 2019.. and 2023 again.."

"I hope the league really take actions for real this time because this beautiful game should be enjoyed by everyone," said the 29-year-old Belgian international.

Lukaku had been sent off the first-leg semifinal game, which ended with a 1-1 draw, for his aggressive celebration toward the racist abuse by Juventus fans after leveling the score with a late penalty goal.

Both sides' players were at each other at the end of the stormy game.

Inter goalie Samir Handanovic and Juventus midfielder Juan Cuadrado were both shown red cards by the referee as well, after a post-match row.

Lukaku later received a tweet of support from his previous club, Chelsea FC, over the incident.

"We're all with you, Rom," said the London team.

The second-leg match will be played at Giuseppe Meazza on April 26.

Lukaku had suffered similar racist abuse in September 2019 from fans during a match against Italian team Cagliari at the club's Sardegna Arena.

DİĞER
Vakıfbank Fenerbahçe voleybol maçı hangi kanalda? CEV Şampiyonlar Ligi Vakıfbank Fenerbahçe voleybol maçı canlı yayın ne zaman ve saat kaçta?
Emre Belözoğlu'dan flaş itiraf! "Bu yüzden atıldım"
Türkiye EURO 2028 ve 2032'ye resmen aday oldu!
Okan Buruk'tan dev neşter! 8 futbolcu...
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Ajax's Tadic taunts Turkish midfielder Kokcu for Ramadan fast-breaking on pitch
Switzerland to host UEFA Women’s EURO 2025
💰DOLAR NE KADAR OLDU?
📺Camdaki Kız 73. BÖLÜM FULL İZLE
İstanbul barajlarında doluluk oranı ne?
6
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Türkiye EURO 2028 ve 2032'ye resmen aday oldu! Türkiye EURO 2028 ve 2032'ye resmen aday oldu! 15:40
Trabzonspor'da 5 imza birden! Trabzonspor'da 5 imza birden! 15:32
Chelsea'de 2. Lampard dönemi! Chelsea'de 2. Lampard dönemi! 15:30
Cem Bölükbaşı Japonya'da piste çıkacak Cem Bölükbaşı Japonya'da piste çıkacak 15:24
🏐VakıfBank - Fenerbahçe Opet maçı CANLI İZLE! 🏐VakıfBank - Fenerbahçe Opet maçı CANLI İZLE! 15:22
Neden kırmızı kart gördü? Belözoğlu açıkladı Neden kırmızı kart gördü? Belözoğlu açıkladı 15:17
Daha Eski
Fenerbahçe - Kayserispor maçı saat kaçta? Fenerbahçe - Kayserispor maçı saat kaçta? 15:03
F.Bahçeli yıldız açıkladı! Jesus'un yeni adresi... F.Bahçeli yıldız açıkladı! Jesus'un yeni adresi... 14:40
Sivassporlu Uğur Çiftçi’den depremzede çocuğa moral telefonu Sivassporlu Uğur Çiftçi’den depremzede çocuğa moral telefonu 14:17
Fenerbahçe Beko - Anadolu Efes maçı saat kaçta? Fenerbahçe Beko - Anadolu Efes maçı saat kaçta? 14:09
Annecy - Toulouse maçı saat kaçta? Annecy - Toulouse maçı saat kaçta? 14:00
Gözler bu yıldızlarda! İşte kontratı bitecek isimler Gözler bu yıldızlarda! İşte kontratı bitecek isimler 13:49