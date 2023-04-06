Inter's Lukaku condemns Juventus fans' racist behavior, wants league to take action

Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku on Wednesday condemned racist behavior by Juventus fans during a recent Coppa Italia (Italian Cup) semifinal game.

"History repeats," Lukaku on Instagram about the incident that happened on Tuesday, adding: "It's been through it in 2019.. and 2023 again.."

"I hope the league really take actions for real this time because this beautiful game should be enjoyed by everyone," said the 29-year-old Belgian international.

Lukaku had been sent off the first-leg semifinal game, which ended with a 1-1 draw, for his aggressive celebration toward the racist abuse by Juventus fans after leveling the score with a late penalty goal.

Both sides' players were at each other at the end of the stormy game.

Inter goalie Samir Handanovic and Juventus midfielder Juan Cuadrado were both shown red cards by the referee as well, after a post-match row.

Lukaku later received a tweet of support from his previous club, Chelsea FC, over the incident.

"We're all with you, Rom," said the London team.

The second-leg match will be played at Giuseppe Meazza on April 26.

Lukaku had suffered similar racist abuse in September 2019 from fans during a match against Italian team Cagliari at the club's Sardegna Arena.