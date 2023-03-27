Haberler Football Portugal hammer Luxembourg 6-0 in EURO 2024 qualifiers

Portugal hammered Luxembourg 6-0 in a 2024 UEFA European Football Championship (EURO 2024) qualification round Group J match Sunday.

Portuguese star and all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo drew first blood in the ninth minute. Six minutes later, Joao Felix made it 2-0 at the Stade de Luxembourg.

Just three minutes later, Bernardo Silva scored another one for Portugal, then Ronaldo netted once more in the 31st minute and the first half ended 4-0.

Portuguese midfielder Otavio netted another one for his team, then Rafael Leao scored the sixth goal for Portugal in the 89th minute, four minutes after missing a penalty kick.

Ronaldo reached 832 goals to cement his top spot in the all-time top scorers list.

Portugal leads Group J with 6 points, while Luxembourg is fifth with 1 point in the group standings.

EURO 2024 Sunday Results:

Kazakhstan - Denmark: 3-2

England - Ukraine: 2-0

Slovenia - San Marino: 2-0

Liechtenstein - Iceland: 0-7

Malta-Italy: 0-2

Northern Ireland - Finland: 0-1

Slovakia - Bosnia and Herzegovina: 2-0

Luxembourg - Portugal: 0-6

