Haberler Football English Premier League allows Muslim players to break fast mid-game

English Premier League allows Muslim players to break fast mid-game

Muslim football players in the English Premier League will be able to break their fast mid-game during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, the league said on Wednesday.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 23 Mart 2023 Perşembe 16:03
English Premier League allows Muslim players to break fast mid-game

"Ramadan will be observed by Muslims around the world from 22 March 2023, including many players in the Premier League.

"In 2021, an agreement was put in place to allow Muslim players to break their fast during a Premier League match," the league said.

It said that as in previous years, this season the captains of clubs with Muslim players will be able to agree with Premier League match officials to "find a natural pause in a fixture to allow those players or match officials to break their fast."

Ramadan will continue through April 21.

Following an international break, the Premier League will resume on April 1.

During a 2021 match between Leicester City and Crystal Palace, the game was paused for a while so that Leicester's Wesley Fofana and Palace's Cheikhou Kouyate could break their fast mid-game. The players took liquids and energy gels. 

Last week, English Premier League club Chelsea said it will host a first-ever fast-breaking or iftar meal at their home stadium Stamford Bridge on March 26.

English clubs including Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United on Instagram wished Muslims a happy Ramadan.

There are many famous Muslim players in the Premier League such as Liverpool's Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah, Chelsea's French midfielder N'Golo Kante and Manchester City's Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez.

DİĞER
Son dakika haberi: Cristiano Ronaldo'nun sevgilisi Georgina'dan tarihi itiraf! Transfer gerçeğini açıkladı...
Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde kulüp sıralaması belli oldu! İşte temsilcilerimizin yeri
F.Bahçe'den sürpriz transfer! Kim Min-Jae önerdi
3 büyükler Sambacı yıldızın peşinde!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Former Arsenal star Ozil announces retirement from football
Crystal Palace sack manager Patrick Vieira for poor results
MSÜ SINAV GİRİŞ BELGESİ SORGULAMA
Orucu en erken açan iller
En son hangi il iftar yapıyor?
1
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Valencia'da mutlu son! İmza tarihi belli oldu Valencia'da mutlu son! İmza tarihi belli oldu 16:51
Maxim açıkladı! "Beşiktaş'ta devam etmek..." Maxim açıkladı! "Beşiktaş'ta devam etmek..." 16:46
F.Bahçe'den sürpriz transfer! Kim Min-Jae önerdi F.Bahçe'den sürpriz transfer! Kim Min-Jae önerdi 16:31
Türkiye Kupası'nda çeyrek final programı belli oldu! Türkiye Kupası'nda çeyrek final programı belli oldu! 16:05
Devler Ligi sıralaması belli oldu! Devler Ligi sıralaması belli oldu! 15:57
UEFA'dan Barcelona'ya soruşturma UEFA'dan Barcelona'ya soruşturma 15:50
Daha Eski
Şenol Güneş milli futbolcuyu istedi! Şenol Güneş milli futbolcuyu istedi! 15:31
G.Saray'dan İlkay açıklaması! Transfer... G.Saray'dan İlkay açıklaması! Transfer... 15:25
Fenerbahçe - Zenit maçı saat kaçta? Fenerbahçe - Zenit maçı saat kaçta? 15:00
Süper Lig programı belli oldu! İşte derbi tarihleri Süper Lig programı belli oldu! İşte derbi tarihleri 14:38
Menajerinden flaş itiraf! "F.Bahçe'nin teklifi..." Menajerinden flaş itiraf! "F.Bahçe'nin teklifi..." 14:21
G.Saray'a Milan'dan 60 milyon euro! İşte o yıldızlar G.Saray'a Milan'dan 60 milyon euro! İşte o yıldızlar 14:10