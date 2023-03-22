Former Arsenal star Ozil announces retirement from football

Mesut Ozil, a midfielder for Turkish club Basaksehir, announced his retirement from football on Wednesday.

"After thoughtful consideration, I'm announcing my immediate retirement from professional football," Ozil wrote on his official Twitter account.

The 34-year-old added that the injuries he have suffered for the last few months influenced his decision to retire.

Ozil bagged the 2012 Spanish La Liga title with Real Madrid and four FA Cups with Arsenal in 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2020.

He joined the Turkish team Fenerbahce from Arsenal in 2021 and he moved to Basaksehir in 2022.

The Turkish-born German international won 2014 FIFA World Cup with Germany, where he scored 23 goal in 92 appearances.