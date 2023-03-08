Haberler Football Chelsea beat Borussia Dortmund to advance to Champions League quarterfinals

Chelsea defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-1 on aggregate to advance to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals Tuesday.

Chelsea defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-1 on aggregate to advance to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals Tuesday.

Chelsea broke the deadlock with a close-range finish from Raheem Sterling in the 43rd minute at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues were awarded a penalty kick in the 52nd minute, but Kai Havertz hit the post from the spot.

However, the video assistant referee (VAR) ruled the penalty had to be retaken for encroachment.

Havertz converted the penalty on the second attempt in the 53rd minute, making it 2-0 in London.

Following the 2-0 second-leg win, the London football club booked a ticket for the quarterfinals.

The second leg match had been delayed by 10 minutes after the Borussia Dortmund bus was late to arrive at the stadium.

Benfica moves to quarterfinals

Benfica, who sealed a 2-0 win in the first leg, secured a 7-1 aggregate victory against Club Brugge to reach the quarterfinals.

The Portuguese club found five goals with Rafa Silva, Goncalo Ramos (2), Joao Mario and David Neres as the Belgian side's goal came from Bjorn Meijer at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

Last 16 fixtures:

March 8:

Tottenham - AC Milan: (0-1)

Bayern Munich - PSG: (1-0)

March 14:

Manchester City - RB Leipzig (1-1)

Porto - Inter Milan (0-1)

March 15:

Real Madrid - Liverpool: (5-2)

Napoli - Eintracht Frankfurt: (2-0)


