Norway’s Ingebrigtsen breaks European Indoor Athletics championship record

Norwegian athlete Jakob Ingebrigtsen on Friday won the gold medal in the 1500m at the 2023 European Indoor Athletics Championships and broke the championship record.

"A perfect 10 ! At 22, Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins his 10th European title with gold in the 1500m in #Istanbul2023," the European Athletics said on Twitter.

Ingebrigtsen, 22, won the event in 3:33.95 ahead of Great Britain's Neil Gourley and Azeddine Habz of France came third in Istanbul.

More than 600 athletes participated in the event, which will run until March 5 at the Atakoy Arena in Istanbul.