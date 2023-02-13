Haberler Football UEFA Champions League last 16 to start Tuesday

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 will begin with two clashes on Tuesday.

Europe's top-tier international football contest will resume with the knockout stages after quite a long break.

Due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar in winter, the Champions League group stage ended in early November.

In the first leg in Italy, AC Milan will face Tottenham Hotspur at the San Siro Stadium, while Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will play against Bayern Munich at Paris' Parc des Princes.

On Wednesday, Club Brugge will meet Benfica in Bruges, Belgium, and Chelsea will visit Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

The first leg matches will begin at 2000GMT.

ROAD TO ISTANBUL

The last 16 has two legs as usual. The winners of the ties will advance to the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals will be followed by the semis.

The final will be played at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10.

LAST 16 FİXTURES

Tuesday:

AC Milan - Tottenham Hotspur

PSG - Bayern Munich

Wednesday:

Club Brugge - Benfica

Borussia Dortmund - Chelsea

Feb. 21:

Liverpool - Real Madrid

Eintracht Frankfurt - Napoli

Feb. 22:

RB Leipzig - Manchester City

Inter Milan - Porto

