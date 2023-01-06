Haberler Football Dutch defender Daley Blind moves to Bayern Munich

Dutch defender Daley Blind moves to Bayern Munich

Dutch defender Daley Blind left Ajax on Thursday to join Bayern Munich.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 06 Ocak 2023 Cuma 14:09
Dutch defender Daley Blind moves to Bayern Munich

Dutch defender Daley Blind left Ajax on Thursday to join Bayern Munich.

"Bayern Munich have signed defender Daley Blind on a deal till the end of the season," the German club said in a statement.

Blind, 32, plays left back but he is also able to play in the center of the pitch.

"I can hardly wait to play here. We've got the most important part of the season coming up, where it's about titles-and a club like Bayern can win every trophy. The hunger for titles here at the club was key in my decision. I hope I can bring my experience to help the team. I'll give everything for Bayern Munich," said the Dutch national.

At Bayern Munich, Blind joined compatriots Matthijs de Ligt and Ryan Gravenberch.

Blind is a pure Ajax product and played for the Amsterdam club before his move to Bayern Munich.

Between 2014 and 2018, he played for Manchester United and won the UEFA Europa League in 2017.

Blind helped Ajax win seven top-tier Dutch Eredivisie titles.

Separately, he amassed 99 international caps for the Netherlands.

He was a Netherlands player in the 2014 and 2022 World Cup tournaments and won a bronze medal in Brazil 2014.

His father, Danny, 61, also played for Ajax and was a Netherlands defender.

DİĞER
Son dakika haberleri: Erman Toroğlu'ndan hakem hakkında çarpıcı ifadeler! "Sen bunu iyi niyetle yaparken..."
Düğün sonrası ortalığı karıştıran iddia! 'Gelin erkek çıktı' Kayıplara karıştılar
Aslan'da 3 yolcu birden!
Dev derbinin hakemi açıklandı!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Ronaldo leads list of top earners in sports
De Jong named Dutch football association technical director
Son dakika 2023 kıdem tazminatı tavanı ne kadar oldu?
💰DOLAR NE KADAR OLDU?
Barajlardaki doluluk oranı ne kadar oldu? (6 Ocak 2023)
1
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Manchester United'dan kaleci takviyesi Manchester United'dan kaleci takviyesi 15:16
F.Bahçe - G.Saray maçı ne zaman? F.Bahçe - G.Saray maçı ne zaman? 14:48
F.Bahçe derbi mesaisini sürdürdü! F.Bahçe derbi mesaisini sürdürdü! 14:34
Avcı en iyi kulüp ortalamasına ulaştı! Avcı en iyi kulüp ortalamasına ulaştı! 14:25
Mancini'nin yardımcısı Vialli yaşamını yitirdi Mancini'nin yardımcısı Vialli yaşamını yitirdi 13:56
Transferde ortalık karıştı! G.Saray'dan flaş hamle Transferde ortalık karıştı! G.Saray'dan flaş hamle 13:50
Daha Eski
Meler'in derbi karnesi belli oldu! Meler'in derbi karnesi belli oldu! 13:49
F.Bahçe de istiyordu! 'Türk Haaland'ın transfer kararı... F.Bahçe de istiyordu! 'Türk Haaland'ın transfer kararı... 13:29
Dev derbinin hakemi açıklandı! Dev derbinin hakemi açıklandı! 12:59
G.Saray'a İngiltere'den stoper! İşte gündemdeki isim G.Saray'a İngiltere'den stoper! İşte gündemdeki isim 12:53
Daley Blind Bayern Münih'te! Daley Blind Bayern Münih'te! 12:51
Fenerbahçe'ye gol atmıştı! Dev teklif geliyor Fenerbahçe'ye gol atmıştı! Dev teklif geliyor 12:18