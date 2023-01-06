Dutch defender Daley Blind moves to Bayern Munich

Dutch defender Daley Blind left Ajax on Thursday to join Bayern Munich.

"Bayern Munich have signed defender Daley Blind on a deal till the end of the season," the German club said in a statement.

Blind, 32, plays left back but he is also able to play in the center of the pitch.

"I can hardly wait to play here. We've got the most important part of the season coming up, where it's about titles-and a club like Bayern can win every trophy. The hunger for titles here at the club was key in my decision. I hope I can bring my experience to help the team. I'll give everything for Bayern Munich," said the Dutch national.

At Bayern Munich, Blind joined compatriots Matthijs de Ligt and Ryan Gravenberch.

Blind is a pure Ajax product and played for the Amsterdam club before his move to Bayern Munich.

Between 2014 and 2018, he played for Manchester United and won the UEFA Europa League in 2017.

Blind helped Ajax win seven top-tier Dutch Eredivisie titles.

Separately, he amassed 99 international caps for the Netherlands.

He was a Netherlands player in the 2014 and 2022 World Cup tournaments and won a bronze medal in Brazil 2014.

His father, Danny, 61, also played for Ajax and was a Netherlands defender.