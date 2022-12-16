Haberler Football Brazilian youngster Endrick to join Real Madrid in 2024

Brazilian teen football player Endrick will join Real Madrid in 2024 when he turns 18, the Spanish football powerhouse said on Thursday.

"Real Madrid C. F., Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras, and Endrick and his family have reached an agreement that allows the player to join Real Madrid when he reaches legal age in July 2024," the Whites said in a statement.

Real Madrid added that Endrick, 16, will go on his training with Brazil's Palmeiras and will visit Real Madrid's facilities in Spain in a few days.

Endrick, a Brazil U17 team forward, scored 12 goals in 21 club appearances, including in Palmeiras' youth team, in 2022.

He also scored five goals in four caps for Brazil's youth team since April.

In July, Endrick was promoted to Palmeiras senior team and has a contract with the Brazilian club until 2025.

