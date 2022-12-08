Haberler Football Germany manager Hansi Flick to keep his post

The German Football Association (DFB) announced on Wednesday that Hansi Flick will continue as manager of the national team.

After a conversation between DFB President Bernd Neuendorf, DFB Vice President Hans-Joachim Watzke and Flick, the association announced that they have faith that Flick will lead the team to the 2024 European Championships.

"Together we are convinced that the 2024 European Championships here at home presents an enormous opportunity for football in Germany," Neuendorf said. "Our aim is to make this tournament a sporting success. We have full faith that Hansi Flick, along with his team, will together be able to meet this challenge," he added.

Flick said: "My coaching team and I are looking forward to the European Championship here in Germany with optimism. As a team, we can achieve a lot more than what we showed in Qatar. We missed out on a big opportunity there, and we will learn our lessons from the experience."

After Germany's elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup by finishing Group E behind Japan and Spain, Flick was rumored to have been sacked by the German association.

