Ghana coach Addo calls for more African teams at World Cup

Ghana coach Otto Addo has called for more African teams to be included in football World Cups.

Ghana coach Otto Addo has called for more African teams to be included in football World Cups.

"The tournament did not start on a level playing field. Africa got fewer places, which is not fair," the Germany-born coach said in Doha.

There are five African nations - Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, Tunisia and Morocco - represented at this year's World Cup, while 13 teams are from Europe, six from Asia, and four from South America and four from Central and North America have qualified.

None of the African countries has won a match so far, with Ghana losing their opener 3-2 against Portugal on Thursday.

"The African teams haven't won, but they all kept up with the opponents. The results are not good and we need to improve," Addo said.

The coach added that with only five nations represented chances for an African team to win are lower than for the European teams, for example.

The World Cup will be expanded from 32 to 48 teams next time around in 2026. Africa will then have nine guaranteed slots and a 10th team could qualify via intercontinental play-offs.

