France midfielder Camavinga suffers from racist abuse online

France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga found himself targeted by racist abuse after a training mishap sidelined his teammate Christopher Nkunku from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

On Twitter, the French national football team confirmed on Thursday that Real Madrid's 20-year-old central midfielder Camavinga was the target of racist messages on social media after Nkunku's injury.

Videos online show Camavinga's mistimed tackle and Nkunku in pain afterwards.

RB Leipzig's Nkunku left the French team's training session on Tuesday and is not going to Qatar with Les Bleus due to a sprained left knee, with Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani stepping in to replace him.

The French Football Federation (FFF) said that it "strongly condemns" the racist messages and is supporting Camavinga.

Defending world champions France will face Australia, Denmark and Tunisia in World Cup Group D as Qatar 2022 is set to start on Sunday.

Les Bleus will first play against Australia on Tuesday, Nov. 22 in Al Wakrah.