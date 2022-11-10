Defending champions France name 2022 World Cup squad

Reigning champions France will head to the 2022 FIFA World Cup without injured stars Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante as the Les Bleus team was unveiled Wednesday.

Head coach Didier Deschamps selected the Real Madrid duo of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, Monaco's Youssouf Fofana, Olympique Marseille pair Matteo Guendouzi and Jordan Veretout and Adrien Rabiot from Juventus for the center of the park.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner, Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), will help France \ as the 25-man squad was announced on the French football body's (FFF) website.

Benzema, 34, missed the 2018 World Cup but the experienced forward was recalled for the UEFA EURO 2020.

In addition, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Christopher Nkunku will shape France's attacks in Qatar.

France will face Australia, Denmark and Tunisia in World Cup Group D.

Qatar 2022, the first World Cup ever to be held in the Northern Hemisphere's winter, will start Nov. 20.

FRANCE'S WORLD CUP SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham United), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Steve Mandanda (Rennes)

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), William Saliba (Arsenal), Raphael Varane (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi, Jordan Veretout (Olympique Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus)

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)