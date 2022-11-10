Haberler Football Defending champions France name 2022 World Cup squad

Defending champions France name 2022 World Cup squad

Reigning champions France will head to the 2022 FIFA World Cup without injured stars Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante as the Les Bleus team was unveiled Wednesday.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 10 Kasım 2022 Perşembe 11:13
Defending champions France name 2022 World Cup squad

Reigning champions France will head to the 2022 FIFA World Cup without injured stars Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante as the Les Bleus team was unveiled Wednesday.

Head coach Didier Deschamps selected the Real Madrid duo of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, Monaco's Youssouf Fofana, Olympique Marseille pair Matteo Guendouzi and Jordan Veretout and Adrien Rabiot from Juventus for the center of the park.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner, Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), will help France \ as the 25-man squad was announced on the French football body's (FFF) website.

Benzema, 34, missed the 2018 World Cup but the experienced forward was recalled for the UEFA EURO 2020.

In addition, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Christopher Nkunku will shape France's attacks in Qatar.

France will face Australia, Denmark and Tunisia in World Cup Group D.

Qatar 2022, the first World Cup ever to be held in the Northern Hemisphere's winter, will start Nov. 20.

FRANCE'S WORLD CUP SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham United), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Steve Mandanda (Rennes)

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), William Saliba (Arsenal), Raphael Varane (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi, Jordan Veretout (Olympique Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus)

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

DİĞER
Sahnelerin tozunu attırıyordu! Süheyl Uygur'un eşi Burçin Orhon 60'ında da hala Bambi!
Müge Anlı'da ağızları açık bırakan olay! Kocasını dövdüğünü itiraf etti! Karısı Remziye'den dayak yiyen Esat: "Bizimki evlilik değil dövüş kulübü"
Şenol Güneş'ten Talisca isteği
Dünya devi ona talip oldu! Dev bonservis...
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Eriksen named in preliminary Denmark squad for World Cup
Emotional Pique promises fans he will be back despite retirement
Ulu Önder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk İçin Anıtkabir'de Anma Töreni Düzenlendi
BARAJ DOLULUK ORANLARI İSTANBUL 2022
İSTANBUL NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ 2022 - İstanbul ezan saatleri
5
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Yeni adresi netleşiyor! 5 milyon euro... Yeni adresi netleşiyor! 5 milyon euro... 12:05
Real Madrid - Cadiz maçı saat kaçta? Real Madrid - Cadiz maçı saat kaçta? 12:00
Valencia - Real Betis maçı saat kaçta? Valencia - Real Betis maçı saat kaçta? 11:57
Rayo Vallecano - Celta Vigo maçı saat kaçta? Rayo Vallecano - Celta Vigo maçı saat kaçta? 11:51
G.Saray'dan İlkay bombası! Teklif... G.Saray'dan İlkay bombası! Teklif... 11:50
TBF Başkanı Hidayet Türkoğlu'ndan 10 Kasım mesajı TBF Başkanı Hidayet Türkoğlu'ndan 10 Kasım mesajı 11:34
Daha Eski
Şenol Güneş'ten Talisca isteği Şenol Güneş'ten Talisca isteği 11:24
Alperen Şengün'ün sayıları galibiyete yetmedi! Alperen Şengün'ün sayıları galibiyete yetmedi! 11:19
Manchester United - Aston Villa maçı saat kaçta? Manchester United - Aston Villa maçı saat kaçta? 11:19
Okan Buruk ve Emre Belözoğlu ilk kez rakip olacak Okan Buruk ve Emre Belözoğlu ilk kez rakip olacak 11:03
Milyolar kazanıyordu! Şimdi... Milyolar kazanıyordu! Şimdi... 10:31
O alanda ligin zirvesinde! O alanda ligin zirvesinde! 10:29