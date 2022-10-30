Haberler Football Flamengo wins Copa Libertadores by beating Athletico Paranaense 1-0 in final

Flamengo won the Copa Libertadores by beating Athletico Paranaense 1-0 in the final on Saturday.

Flamengo won the Copa Libertadores by beating Athletico Paranaense 1-0 in the final on Saturday.

Gabriel Barbosa's 49th minute goal brought victory to Flamengo at Estadio Monumental in Ecuador.

Paranaense's Pedro Henrique was shown a red card in the 43rd minute.

Flamengo bagged its third title in championship history.

The reigning champion was Brazilian club Palmeiras and the most successful in the tournament is Independiente from Argentina with seven titles.

Copa Libertadores, which is an annual international football competition organized by the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) since 1960, is the most prestigious competition in South American club football.

