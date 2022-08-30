Bayern board member sports Salihamidžić gets new deal until 2026

Former Bayern player Salihamidžić was appointed sports director in 2017 and promoted to his current position in 2020 on an initial three-year contract until 2023.
The 45-year-old was criticised for Bayern's transfer activities in the past but has received lots of praise this summer for bringing Senegal star Sadio Mane, Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt and others to the 10-time reigning Bundesliga champions and 2020 treble winners.
"During his five years in the FC Bayern management, Hasan Salihamidžić has done an excellent job," Bayern president Herbert Hainer said in a statement after the unanimous board decision.
"Hasan Salihamidžić gives everything for FC Bayern 24 hours a day. He represents the FC Bayern DNA, continuity and titles. Our team is delighting our fans with attractive, winning football."
Salihamidžić said: "I love FC Bayern, Munich is my home.
"It's my goal and the goal of my board colleagues to give our members and fans a team that is competitive and successful domestically and internationally every season, based on sound financial sense. I will continue to give everything to achieve that - we're on a very good path," he said.
