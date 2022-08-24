UEFA European cups draws to be held in Istanbul

The UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League group draws and the announcement of Men's and Women's Footballer of the Year and Coach of the Year will be held on Thursday and Friday in Istanbul, the Turkish Football Federation announced.

The draws and award ceremony will be held at Halic Congress Center in the Turkish metropolis, the federation said on Tuesday.

Nominated for Men's Player of the Year are Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), and Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), while Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid), Josep Guardiola (Manchester City), and Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool) are competing for Men's Coach of the Year.

Sonia Bompastor (Lyon), Martina Voss Tecklenburg (Germany), Sarina Wiegman (England) are nominees for the Women's Coach of the Year.

Beth Mead (Arsenal, England), Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg, Germany), and Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain) are all nominated for the Women's Player of the Year.

Istanbul will also host the season finale of European football, as the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League Final is set to be held in Istanbul on June 10, 2023.