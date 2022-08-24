Haberler Football UEFA European cups draws to be held in Istanbul

UEFA European cups draws to be held in Istanbul

The UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League group draws and the announcement of Men's and Women's Footballer of the Year and Coach of the Year will be held on Thursday and Friday in Istanbul, the Turkish Football Federation announced.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 24 Ağustos 2022 Çarşamba 11:07
UEFA European cups draws to be held in Istanbul

The UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League group draws and the announcement of Men's and Women's Footballer of the Year and Coach of the Year will be held on Thursday and Friday in Istanbul, the Turkish Football Federation announced.

The draws and award ceremony will be held at Halic Congress Center in the Turkish metropolis, the federation said on Tuesday.

Nominated for Men's Player of the Year are Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), and Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), while Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid), Josep Guardiola (Manchester City), and Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool) are competing for Men's Coach of the Year.

Sonia Bompastor (Lyon), Martina Voss Tecklenburg (Germany), Sarina Wiegman (England) are nominees for the Women's Coach of the Year.

Beth Mead (Arsenal, England), Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg, Germany), and Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain) are all nominated for the Women's Player of the Year.

Istanbul will also host the season finale of European football, as the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League Final is set to be held in Istanbul on June 10, 2023.


DİĞER
Son dakika Galatasaray transfer haberleri: Galatasaray'da 4 ayrılık birden! Okan Buruk biletlerini kesti, kulüp aramaya başladılar...
Galatasaray'dan yerli atağı! Hedefte Efecan Karaca ve Elayis Tavsan var
Jesus'tan Valencia kararı! Yeni transfer gelse bile...
G.Saray'dan Suso operasyonu! Teklif ortaya çıktı
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Football league restarts in Ukraine
PSG destroy Lille 7-1 in French league
DOLAR NE KADAR OLDU? 24 AĞUSTOS 2022 altın gram fiyatı | Euro, dolar, sterlin kaç TL?
Gençlik ve Spor Bakanlığı GSB KYK yurt başvurusu ne zaman bitiyor? - Gencizbiz KYK yurt başvurusu ne zaman açıklanacak? | Adım adım KYK yurt başvurusu
KYK YURT BAŞVURULARI BAŞLADI!- KYK devlet yurdu başvuruları nasıl yapılır, başvuru şartları neler? | KYK yurt başvuru ekranı e-devlet
5
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Fırtına evinde Kopenhag'a esecek! Fırtına evinde Kopenhag'a esecek! 12:05
Antalyaspor'da Gaziantep FK mesaisi devam ediyor! Antalyaspor'da Gaziantep FK mesaisi devam ediyor! 12:02
Çalımbay Avrupa’daki 24. maçına çıkıyor! Çalımbay Avrupa’daki 24. maçına çıkıyor! 12:01
Halkbank Yunus Emre Tayaz'ı kadrosuna kattı! Halkbank Yunus Emre Tayaz'ı kadrosuna kattı! 11:57
Cimbom transferde dur durak bilmiyor! Cimbom transferde dur durak bilmiyor! 11:38
Barcelona - Manchester City maçı saat kaçta? Barcelona - Manchester City maçı saat kaçta? 11:21
Daha Eski
Camiayı şaşkına çevirdiler! Sözleşme feshi derken.. Camiayı şaşkına çevirdiler! Sözleşme feshi derken.. 11:19
Göztepe Fransız yıldızı istiyor! Göztepe Fransız yıldızı istiyor! 11:02
Jesus'tan Valencia kararı! Yeni transfer gelse bile... Jesus'tan Valencia kararı! Yeni transfer gelse bile... 10:49
Dinamo Zagreb - Bodo/Glimt maçı saat kaçta? Dinamo Zagreb - Bodo/Glimt maçı saat kaçta? 10:44
PSV Eindhoven - Rangers maçı saat kaçta? PSV Eindhoven - Rangers maçı saat kaçta? 10:25
F.Bahçe'nin gözdesinde flaş gelişme! Inter... F.Bahçe'nin gözdesinde flaş gelişme! Inter... 10:15