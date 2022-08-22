Haberler Football PSG destroy Lille 7-1 in French league

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) thrashed Lille 7-1 in a French Ligue 1 match Sunday as its star forward Kylian Mbappe netted the earliest goal in the league's history.

It took only eight seconds before PSG scored the opener.

After a long and classy through ball by Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, Mbappe chipped the ball over Lille goalkeeper Leo Jardim to make it 1-0 for the visitors at Lille's Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Messi doubled the gap in the 27th minute with a right-footed finish.

PSG's Moroccan player Achraf Hakimi made it 3-0 in the 39th minute.

A few minutes later, PSG's Brazilian star Neymar scored a first-time effort in the area before the break.

Unmarked in the box, he made a smooth finish in the 52nd minute.

Two minutes later, Lille scored a consolation goal. Jonathan Bamba beat PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma after saving his first shot.

Mbappe added two goals in the remaining time to complete a hat-trick against Lille.

Leaders PSG have nine points in the 2022-23 French Ligue 1.

Mid-table Lille have four points.

