French central defender Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi left German champions Bayern Munich for Sevilla, the Spanish La Liga club said on Wednesday.

Sevilla sign French defender Tanguy Nianzou from Bayern Munich

"WELCOME, TANGUY NIANZOU! The centre-back arrives from Bayern Munich," Sevilla said in a statement, adding that the 20-year-old joined on a five-year deal.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich said Nianzou is able to be back to the Allianz Arena in future as his contract included a "buy-back" clause.

"We will keep a close eye on Tanguy's development, because FC Bayern have the option to bring him back to Munich. Sevilla are getting a terrific and very talented youngster," said Hasan Salihamidzic, Bayern Munich's board member for sport.

Nianzou, who is of Ivorian descent, started his professional career at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2019. He was a Bayern Munich player from 2020-2022.

The French footballer also won local titles with PSG and Bayern Munich.

In his two-season spell in Germany, Nianzou played 28 matches to score one goal for Bayern Munich.

In the 2022 summer transfer window, Sevilla signed Brazilian left-back Alex Telles from Manchester United, Real Madrid's Spanish attacking midfielder Isco, Brazilian central defender Marcao from Galatasaray, and lastly Nianzou.

