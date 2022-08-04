Haberler Football Semi-automated offside system to be used in UEFA Champions League, Super Cup

Semi-automated offside system will be used in next week's UEFA Super Cup match as well as this season's Champions League, European football's governing body said on Wednesday.

"The new system will operate thanks to specialised cameras which are able to track 29 different body points per player," UEFA said in a statement.

"A total of 188 tests have been performed since 2020, including all matches in last season's UEFA Champions League, the knock-out stage of the UEFA Women's Champions League, and the complete UEFA Women's EURO final tournament, as well as the other club competition finals," it added.

Michael Oliver from England will referee the Super Cup clash between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt, which will be held at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Aug. 10.

His compatriots Stuart Burt and Simon Bennett, and Donatas Rumsas of Lithuania were named assistant referees in a published officials list.

"UEFA is constantly looking for new technological solutions to improve the game and support the work of the referees. This innovative system will allow VAR (video assistant referee) teams to determine offside situations quickly and more accurately, enhancing the flow of the game and the consistency of the decisions", said UEFA Chief Refereeing Officer Roberto Rosetti.


