Luis Suarez set to return to boyhood Uruguayan club

Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez said Tuesday that he has reached a pre-agreement to join his boyhood club Nacional soon.

"It was impossible to reject this possibility of playing again with Nacional. We have a pre-agreement with the club, and in the next few hours, details will be finalized, and we hope that the agreement that we all want will be reached," Suarez, 35, said in a Twitter video.

After leaving Nacional in 2006, Suarez, who is a free agent, played for Dutch clubs Groningen and Ajax, England's Liverpool, and Spanish teams Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

During his football career, Suarez scored 436 goals in 695 club appearances.

In the 2021-22 season, he tallied 13 goals in 45 matches for Atletico Madrid.

Suarez is a five-time Spanish champion, winning the Spanish La Liga with Barcelona four times.

In 2021, he helped Atletico Madrid win the Spanish league.

Suarez won the 2015 UEFA Champions League with Barcelona.

Separately, he scored 68 goals in 132 international caps for Uruguay.

Suarez represented his nation in the 2010, 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cup tournaments.